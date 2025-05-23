Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Decreased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,227 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

SCHD stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

