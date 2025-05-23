Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,023 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,023 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Martel Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $365.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.46. The company has a market cap of $363.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

