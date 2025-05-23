Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,447 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,138.20. This represents a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mohit Ramani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,500. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $15.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.30, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently -482.35%.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

