Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,424 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 44,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Breed s Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Baird R W upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $170.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.68, for a total value of $19,659,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,914,158.52. This represents a 19.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,065 shares of company stock valued at $40,070,845. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.8%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $180.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.05.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

