AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AB High Yield ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 89,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYFI opened at $36.85 on Friday. AB High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96.

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

