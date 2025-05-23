Hudson Value Partners LLC Acquires 21,345 Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL)

Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,345 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Dover Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NCDL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kenneth J. Kencel purchased 16,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $249,029.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,314.78. The trade was a 136.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $783.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $18.05.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $53.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.01 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.26%.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

