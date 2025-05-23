Vega Investment Solutions Makes New Investment in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Criteo by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 564,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,312,000 after buying an additional 285,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 360,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,230 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 273,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Criteo Price Performance
Criteo stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.63. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRTO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Criteo in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.
Insider Activity at Criteo
In related news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $96,281.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,980.50. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Criteo Profile
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
