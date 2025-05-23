Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $46.83 Million Stock Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 473,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,262 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $46,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Materion by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,838,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,789,000 after purchasing an additional 257,637 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,399,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,037,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 43,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Materion by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after buying an additional 42,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

MTRN opened at $76.66 on Friday. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average is $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Materion had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $420.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $160,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,099.20. This trade represents a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

