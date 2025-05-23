Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $97.64 Million Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,766,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017,985 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned approximately 12.57% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $97,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 47,977 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2,973.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 921,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,883,000 after purchasing an additional 891,440 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 430.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 470,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 780,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,420,000 after purchasing an additional 139,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $25.99 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

