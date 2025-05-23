AAF Wealth Management LLC Makes New $540,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AAF Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.3% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $514.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $322.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $474.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.80. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.