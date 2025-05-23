Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000. Semler Scientific accounts for 2.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Semler Scientific by 318.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMLR opened at $44.93 on Friday. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $81.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07. The firm has a market cap of $501.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Semler Scientific ( NASDAQ:SMLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 72.65%. The company had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $40.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

