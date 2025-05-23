Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,104,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,844,022 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.48% of Smith & Nephew worth $51,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 391.4% during the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Shares of SNN stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $31.72.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res cut Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. HSBC lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

