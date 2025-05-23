Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 145,897 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,209,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,897 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 4.06% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $90,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 321.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 82,376 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $51.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $145.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

