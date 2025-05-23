Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $296,000 Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 985 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,170,209,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,105,000 after purchasing an additional 716,041 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,397,266,000 after purchasing an additional 639,146 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,469,000 after purchasing an additional 632,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,937,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,655,000 after purchasing an additional 601,834 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDNS opened at $316.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.03, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.64, for a total transaction of $164,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,486,979.36. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $277,716.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,520.20. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,445 shares of company stock valued at $5,594,127 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

