Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $378.33 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stryker from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

