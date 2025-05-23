City National Bank of Florida MSD Takes $203,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

City National Bank of Florida MSD acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3%

UNP stock opened at $222.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.51.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Argus upgraded Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.50.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

