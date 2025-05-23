Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 618.2% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $378.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.30.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

