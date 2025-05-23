Headinvest LLC Buys Shares of 479 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its holdings in ASML by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in ASML by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $740.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $686.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $705.34. ASML Holding has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $291.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $906.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

