Headinvest LLC Cuts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Headinvest LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $351,364.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,819.50. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.13, for a total value of $760,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,166.29. This represents a 70.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,839 shares of company stock worth $2,014,256 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $283.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.37.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $306.20 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $310.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.99%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

