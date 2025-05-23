PharVision Advisers LLC Invests $202,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,996,000. Graphene Investments SAS increased its position in shares of CDW by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 17,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CDW by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,538,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,848,000 after acquiring an additional 574,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,220,000 after acquiring an additional 54,341 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $7,423,162.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,293,382.02. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,099.30. The trade was a 43.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $183.38 on Friday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $137.31 and a one year high of $241.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CDW

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.