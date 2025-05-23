Headinvest LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,864 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,217.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $194,785,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,718.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 713,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,352,000 after acquiring an additional 709,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,752.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,106,000 after acquiring an additional 587,596 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $187.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

