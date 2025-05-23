Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Invests $554,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 929,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 26,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.5%

FI opened at $161.38 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.25 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.28.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

