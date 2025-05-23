McMill Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

McMill Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $122.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $286.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 643.67, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $133.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $2,772,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $64,958,509.98. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $48,988. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,931,701 shares of company stock valued at $373,180,433. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

