Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 145.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,798 shares during the period. Hims & Hers Health accounts for 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 50,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $18,048,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $2,628,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $2,234,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 47,534 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $2,768,855.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,612,550.50. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $338,860.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,631,283.04. This trade represents a 8.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 618,936 shares of company stock worth $25,182,692. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 121.78 and a beta of 1.84. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.77.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.21 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

