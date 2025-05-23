228,432 Shares in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 228,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,303,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,743,000 after purchasing an additional 458,106 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,033,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 43,805 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,133,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,081,000 after acquiring an additional 90,380 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Wendy’s by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,882,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,503 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,938,000 after purchasing an additional 766,910 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $11.50 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $523.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.11 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 136,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $1,752,651.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,494.05. This trade represents a 40.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wendy's

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

