Wick Capital Partners LLC Invests $223,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,019.0% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 38,039,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,446,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296,320 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,108.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,414,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,990,000 after purchasing an additional 719,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,658,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,286,000 after purchasing an additional 470,630 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.91 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average is $50.90.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

