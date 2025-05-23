Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.97.

Shares of Target stock opened at $95.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.55. Target has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

