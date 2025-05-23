Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Insider Sells $379,930.32 in Stock

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 9,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $379,930.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,222,469.20. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Waystar stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 424.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Waystar by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waystar by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Waystar by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waystar by 8.4% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAY. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price target on Waystar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

