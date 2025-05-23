Insider Selling: The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Chairman Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael Kirban sold 14,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $518,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,629,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,684.47. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Kirban also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vita Coco alerts:

On Tuesday, May 20th, Michael Kirban sold 20,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $741,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Michael Kirban sold 6,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $210,000.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Michael Kirban sold 20,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $701,200.00.

On Friday, March 14th, Michael Kirban sold 20,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $691,400.00.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $36.28 on Friday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $130.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.64 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. Vita Coco’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COCO. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 14.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the first quarter valued at $111,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COCO

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.