Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Lowers Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 782,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,718 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Elevance Health worth $288,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,970.80. This trade represents a 25.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,809.14. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,521,612 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $383.95 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.45 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.26 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus set a $465.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.38.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

