GTS Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

GTS Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,281 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 13,230 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.22.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $196.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.79. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

