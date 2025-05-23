Capital One Financial Has Optimistic View of OXY Q3 Earnings

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, May 21st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OXY. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average is $46.76. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

