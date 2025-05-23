Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,004,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,613 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Element Solutions worth $127,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 96.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 52,973 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,947,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Element Solutions Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $593.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.73 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $52,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,510. The trade was a 94.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.