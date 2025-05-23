Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys 599,043 Shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,548,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599,043 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.08% of United Parks & Resorts worth $255,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $18,222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 894.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 130,640 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Parks & Resorts by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at United Parks & Resorts

In other news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $342,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,345. This represents a 38.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays started coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

United Parks & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRKS opened at $45.79 on Friday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $60.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.51.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $286.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.28 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.13%. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

