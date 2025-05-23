Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys 599,043 Shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,548,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599,043 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.08% of United Parks & Resorts worth $255,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $18,222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 894.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 130,640 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Parks & Resorts by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Transactions at United Parks & Resorts
In other news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $342,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,345. This represents a 38.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on PRKS
United Parks & Resorts Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PRKS opened at $45.79 on Friday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $60.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.51.
United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $286.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.28 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.13%. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.
About United Parks & Resorts
United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Parks & Resorts
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Turbulence for Joby Shares: What’s Behind the Recent Dip?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Why Carnival Could Be the Ultimate Non-Tech Growth Stock
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Super Micro Computer Stock Clears New Path Higher on Saudi Orders
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.