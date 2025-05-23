GTS Securities LLC Acquires 29,841 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 131.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,589 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,841 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $147.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $161.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total value of $35,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,140.80. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,305. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.08.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

