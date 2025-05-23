Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Purchases Shares of 5,092,179 SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,092,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SLM by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of SLM by 489.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLM has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.82.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. SLM Co. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $33.94.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $374.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.83 million. SLM had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,324.25. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.