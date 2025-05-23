ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Purchased by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 654.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,969 shares during the period. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF makes up 0.5% of GTS Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $9,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 35,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 45,529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $40.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.91.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

