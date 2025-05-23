GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $451.37 and last traded at $449.36, with a volume of 2745624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $446.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CICC Research began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $422.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.62.

GE Vernova Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $355.31 and its 200-day moving average is $349.52.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

