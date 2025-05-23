Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,125 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 1.02% of SBA Communications worth $224,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 658,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,386,000 after purchasing an additional 273,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,049,000 after purchasing an additional 605,872 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $228.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.13. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $185.44 and a 12 month high of $252.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.43.

In related news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $1,202,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,487.98. This trade represents a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total transaction of $495,213.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. The trade was a 26.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

