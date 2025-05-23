Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,125 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 1.02% of SBA Communications worth $224,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 658,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,386,000 after purchasing an additional 273,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,049,000 after purchasing an additional 605,872 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $228.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.13. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $185.44 and a 12 month high of $252.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.43.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In related news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $1,202,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,487.98. This trade represents a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total transaction of $495,213.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. The trade was a 26.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

