Q3 EPS Estimate for Central Garden & Pet Lowered by Analyst

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $833.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

CENT stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00.

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,030,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,404,433.30. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

