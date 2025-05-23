GTS Securities LLC Has $7.62 Million Stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Free Report) by 269.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,267 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $674,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 899.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 154,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 138,817 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 814,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after acquiring an additional 550,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $53.43.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

