5,035 Shares in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Acquired by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 434.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 24,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,457,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JJSF shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $112.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.49. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $112.40 and a 12 month high of $180.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.31 and a 200-day moving average of $142.06.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.01 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Stories

