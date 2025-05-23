Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $800,000 Investment in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Silgan by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,886,000 after acquiring an additional 455,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Silgan by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,046,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,765,000 after acquiring an additional 767,944 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Silgan by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,795,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,670,000 after acquiring an additional 656,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Silgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,062,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Silgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,140,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Silgan from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $559,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,576,897.76. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $6,841,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,441,880.36. The trade was a 35.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,378 shares of company stock worth $7,528,981 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $58.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

