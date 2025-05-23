Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at $28,475,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at $24,031,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at $23,795,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at $18,848,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Zuora by 598.4% during the 4th quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 2,095,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

