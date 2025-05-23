Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC cut its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,419 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 574.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently -16.56%.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

