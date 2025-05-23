Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,850 Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth about $6,822,000. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth about $6,891,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth about $11,916,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $31.36 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $52.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

