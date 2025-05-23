Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 505.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 264,641 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 263,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 191,799 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 147,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 545,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 130,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $251.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.13%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

Several research firms have commented on ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACRE

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.