Alpine Global Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $38.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.29.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

