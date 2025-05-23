Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $298,000 Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Santander initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of PPC opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $57.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.16.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 6.08%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $6.30 dividend. This is an increase from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Stories

