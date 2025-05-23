Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 4,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $264.33 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.25 and a 12-month high of $277.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.33 and its 200 day moving average is $258.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,304.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.25.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

